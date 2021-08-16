Man arrested after police say he pointed bb gun at officer, beat woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has three charges filed after police said he hit a woman in the head with a pistol and then pointed the gun at an officer. Police later discovered the pistol was a BB gun.

Adrian Felton is jailed on more than $150,000 bond.

Police were called to a disturbance in the 4800 block of Barnett Road just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Adrian Felton Wichita County Jail booking photo

An officer said Felton was outside an apartment and he saw a pistol in his right waistband and he told him to stop and put his hands up.

He said Felton turned away and grabbed the handle of the pistol and pulled it out, and the gun was pointing directly at the officer.

The officer said he grabbed Felton and Felton dropped the pistol and the officer got him handcuffed.

When the officer picked up the handgun, he saw that it was a BB gun.

Officers spoke to the victim who said she was a neighbor of Felton’s and they got into an argument after he accused her of calling the police on him.

She said during the argument he pulled out a handgun and hit her in the head with it, and began punching her in the face and head repeatedly.

Officers said a witness confirmed the assault.

Felton was also charged with resisting when police said he tensed his body and pulled away when they tried to put him in the patrol car.