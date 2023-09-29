WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police were searching for a suspect after a report of gunfire near an apartment complex off Professional Drive was called into police on Friday afternoon.

Just after 1:45 p.m., on September 29, 2023, Wichita Falls Police responded to the 5200 block of Professional Drive near Country Park Apartments for a disturbance.

A caller said there was a black male who was wearing white shorts. The caller said the man had a gun and was firing shots.

Officers arrived in the area and saw a male who fit the description. The man ran, and officers caught and detained 24-year-old Charles Clements.

According to Sergeant Charlie Eipper, police have evidence that a shooting did occur and there are multiple witnesses and victims. There were no injuries and no one was hit by any gunfire.

Eipper said this was a family disturbance-related issue and that a baby was involved. The baby was unharmed in the disturbance.

At this time, Clements is under arrest for evading. Detectives are investigating, but the public is safe as this appeared to be an isolated incident.