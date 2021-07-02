Man arrested after spitting on WFPD officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested Friday morning after spitting on a police officer.

Around 10:49 a.m. Wichita Falls PD responded to the 1800 block of Kemp about a man who was walking in the middle of the street, barefoot and with no shirt, beating on cars as they stopped.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police found him in the parking lot of Western Finance and identified him as 34-year-old Michael Robert Abrahamson. According to police, officers arrested Abrahamson because of his hostile and dangerous actions.

During the investigation, police said Abrahamson spit on the face, uniform, and radio of one of the police officers.

Abrahamson is charged with harassment of a public servant.