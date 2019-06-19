Man arrested after string of Bowie car burglaries

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL)—A man is arrested in Bowie following a string of car burglaries.

Christopher Adam Reed, 34, is charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and more charges could be pending.

According to Lt. Randy Hanson, the city of Bowie had about 16 car burglaries in the last month and a half.

Reed was arrested for one of the burglaries on June 12 but bonded out of jail.

On June 15, police officers said another warrant for burglary of a vehicle was served on Reed and he is currently in the Montague County jail.