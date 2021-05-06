Man arrested after taking water from another property

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man hauling buckets of water in a wagon tells police he did not realize it was illegal to take water from another person’s property.

Andrew Clark was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and impairing a public service.

A police officer says he saw Clark bent down behind the Calvary Assembly of God building on Broad, messing with an outdoor water spigot.

As he got closer, he saw Clark had several buckets of water in a wagon and was filling another from the spigot, using a set of pliers to turn it on and off.

Clark told the officer he was hauling water because his house did not have water, and he had not gotten permission to take water because he did not know it was illegal.

Clark was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.