Man arrested after threatening Burkburnett Police Officers

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has more charges filed in connection to alleged threats he made against officers.

Nathan Perry aka “Nasty Nate”, 47, was booked on Sunday on a charge of obstruction or retaliation by threat.

On November 9, he was charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer.

On September 8, Burkburnett police said they went to a disturbance on Bishop.

They said they saw Perry and a small child walking away from a house where Perry said he had been in an altercation with the homeowner. Officers said Perry was hit several times in the nose.

They said Perry was swaying and unable to stand, and he sat down in the yard with his son.

An officer said there was an overwhelming odor of alcohol while Perry was talking.

He said Perry became hostile and began cussing and advancing on him in an aggressive manner, so he was put in handcuffs and told if he went on the neighbor’s property again he would be arrested for trespassing.

En route to jail, the officer said Perry made several threats toward him, then at the Burkburnett Justice Center, made threats against the officer booking him and had to be restrained.

The officer said Perry would make several threats, then apologize.

Then while en route to the Wichita County Jail, the officer said perry made more threats toward him and also said he would, “smoke,” his neighbor when he got out.

Later, while being transported to the hospital, the officer said Perry made more threats.