Man arrested after threatening to kill another man who refused to buy cocaine from him

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said he became so angry at a man who declined to buy cocaine from him that he pulled a knife and threatened to kill him.

Cesar Zuniga is charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

Police said they were notified of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Sheppard Access Road around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday February 1.

When police arrived they said Zuniga was ordered on the ground and handcuffed.

The victim told police Zuniga offered to sell him cocaine.

The victim told authorities that when he refused, Zuniga became angry and pulled a knife and told the victim he was going to kill him.

According to police, the victim said he punched Zuniga and Zuniga dropped the knife, and the victim picked it up and ran to his car.

Police said upon a search of Zuniga, they found marijuana in one of his pockets.