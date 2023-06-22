WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Oklahoma man was arrested after Wichita falls Police said he collided with an off-duty officer, left that scene and was involved in another wreck which injured a 72-year-old man, and left that scene also.

Rudolph Ramirez of Mustang, Ok, was charged with two counts of causing an accident involving damage.

Police were called to Kell and McNiel shortly after 10 p.m., Wednesday by an off-duty officer who said a black GMC Pickup had hit his pickup and left the scene. The off-duty officer followed the other pickup and said it was involved in another collision with another pickup at Midwestern and Kemp and again did not stop.

Police caught up with the suspect’s truck and said when they asked Ramirez if he knew why he was being stopped, he first said no, then when asked again, he said another vehicle had struck his truck and when he tried to stop and exchange information, the other driver threatened him then drove off.

The 72 year old driver of the truck in the second wreck went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.