Man arrested almost 70 times for car burglaries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 23-year-old man with almost 70 arrests since 2013 added another arrest to his rap sheet Saturday, then another today.

Joseph Lewis Byers was released Sunday on a burglary of a vehicle charge, and rearrested today for soliciting without a permit.

One reason Byers keeps getting arrested or convicted of burglaries could be because victims leave valuable items in such easy reach in vehicles.

Byers’ latest arrest was for a car burglary on Britain Saturday.



A woman told police her driver’s license, debit card, wallet, three credit cards and insurance card were taken.



She had video of the burglary and police also obtained video they say shows Byers using one of her cards to buy cigarettes.



When police went to a home on Britain to look for Byers, they found him in the garage and also found a jacket outside like the one seen in both videos.



Officers said when Byers asked to wear his jacket to jail, they searched it and found the victim’s driver’s license.



Byers was arrested eight last year for burglary of vehicles.

He has a total of 69 arrests since 2013, and 27 cases are now pending in the courts.