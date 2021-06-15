Man arrested at stolen pickup also wanted for assault of woman, killing her dog

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man wanted for the assault in April of his former girlfriend and the fatal shooting of her dog which was trying to protect her, is arrested after a foot chase and stolen vehicle investigation.

Christopher Fisher is jailed on about $140,000 bonds on seven charges.

His numerous previous arrests include four other evading or resisting arrests, aggravated assault, and aggravated and attempted aggravated robberies.

The new charges came after police stopped to investigate a GMC Sierra parked in the right-hand lane of the access road of Central Freeway, which had only a Patterson’s GMC marketing plate.

Officers say Fisher was standing next to the locked truck and said it had run out of gas and belonged to a friend who had picked him up and left to get gas.

They say he kept changing his story and would refer to it as his truck, then change to it was his friend’s truck. They say he refused to give his name, and the driver’s license he gave them was not his.

A check at Patterson’s revealed a building had been broken into, keys inside scattered and numerous vehicles had been opened.

When fisher told officers he had a knife, they frisked him and say they felt what appeared to be a meth pipe, and at this point, they say Fisher took off running on the access road.

They say he was digging in his pockets while running and tripped on a curb and fell headfirst on the pavement.

After a brief struggle, he was handcuffed. Officers say keys to the truck were found near where he fell. Once officers identified him, they found he had two outstanding warrants from April for assault and cruelty to animals.

Affidavits in those cases allege he was visiting his ex-girlfriend’s house and became angry at her. When she told him to leave she said he pulled out a small pistol, said he was going to pistol-whip her and pushed her against a wall.

At this point, she said her pit bull came into the room and started acting protective of her.

She said Fisher fired one shot near her foot and she tried to run out but he threw her to the floor and held her down. She said her dog then bit Fisher in the arm and she heard another shot and saw her dog was hit.

After she used her hands to break a window so she could try to scream for help, she said fisher let her go and said he was going to die and went to the back of the home. She then ran out and waved down a passing police officer.

Police say she had injuries from breaking a window and they found her dog in his kennel dead.

Officers who arrested Fisher at the stolen pickup say they found cocaine and marijuana in his pocket.