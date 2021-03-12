Man arrested by DPS after hit and run chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One man was arrested by DPS after a hit and run chase in Wichita Falls Friday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Police officers responded to a call around 2:45 p.m. at Hamilton Bryan on Kemp Street to help another officer take a person into custody.

Police said when they arrived, they found that a man was taken into custody by DPS.

They said the chase began after a game warden saw a crash at Maplewood and Southwest Parkway.

A 2010 Honda Civic rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder while the Pathfinder was stopped at a southbound red light.

The Honda left the scene and the game warden pursued.

The man who was the driver of the Honda Civic was eventually arrested by DPS at the Hamilton Bryan.

Police said there were no reported injuries.