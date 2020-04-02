1  of  3
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting

Local News
Posted:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Lawton Police Department have released new information on a homicide that occurred Tuesday, March 31.

Jonathan Gillespie, 21, of Lawton, Oklahoma has been arrested and is charged with second degree manslaughter in connection to the murder of Cody Newman.

On March 31, 2020 at approximately 10:40 p.m. officers with the Lawton Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Northwest Lake Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Officers said when they arrived, they secured the scene, and established a perimeter.

Officers said they made contact with the male victim, later identified as Cody Newman, who was pronounced deceased on scene. 

You can find the full press release below:

