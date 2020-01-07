Man arrested for allegedly forging grandmother’s check

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested after allegedly forging his grandmother’s checks and depositing them into his account.

Ryan Becker, 31, is charged with forgery of an elderly person.

According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the forgeries happened in July 2018.

An employee of Pilgrim’s Bank on Jacksboro Highway called police to report the forged checks totaling $1,558.

A caregiver for the victim said becker had stolen the checks from her home.

The bank reported Beck’s ID was on file as the depositor of the forged checks, and that immediately after depositing the checks, Becker went to the ATM outside the bank and withdrew the money.

Becker and another suspect were also accused of involvement in another check forgery around the same time.

A woman said nine checks totalling $2,500 belonging to her deceased brother and her 78-year -old sister-in-law were forged with their signatures.

Police said the checks were cashed or deposited by Emily Quinn at different banks.

Police said they found a video from the Walmart on Lawrence Road that shows Becker accompanied by Quinn cashing one of the forged checks.

Becker has several previous arrests including credit card abuse, theft and burglary.