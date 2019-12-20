Man arrested for allegedly hanging handgun at Wichita Falls police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old man is being booked into the Wichita County jail after reportedly hanging a handgun at an officer in an unmarked patrol car.

According to police, Friday morning an officer was driving on Loop 11 near Iowa Park Road when the driver of another vehicle waved the firearm.

The man was later arrested at Lucky Lane and Happy Hill near Sheppard Air Force Base. He has been identified as James Hess.

Hess is being charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carry of a weapon.