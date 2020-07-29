Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Henrietta man is accused of getting in an argument with his girlfriend in the drive-through line about whether she could see other men, and later pulling a gun and threatening to kill her after she got out of the car.

Jackie Sosebee is accused of making a terroristic threat.

Officers said they were patrolling near grace and collins on Friday night and saw a woman who was crying.

They stopped to check and said she told them she had been assaulted.

She said earlier while they were in the drive-up line at McDonald’s, Sosebee had become angry and told her he did not want to see her with any man except him.

She said after they left and the car stopped, she got out and started to walk away, and Sosebee pulled up to her holding a silver revolver and saying he was going to kill her.

As the officers talked to her, they said an SUV driven by Soesbee drove by, then came back.

Officers searched it and said they found an ammunition belt and holster for a .38 caliber handgun like that used for snub nose revolvers.

They said Sosebee admitted having an argument but he never pulled a gun or threatened the woman when she got out of the car.

Officers got a detailed description of the gun the woman said she saw, and said it matched that of a snub nose .38

Officers said they believe Sosebee saw them talking to the woman and got rid of the gun before he returned.

Sosebee has 58 arrests, including two for attempted capital murder and three for aggravated assault or assault family violence.