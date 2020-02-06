1  of  65
Man arrested for assault after chasing amputee in wheelchair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of chasing a woman in a wheelchair and assaulting her.

Ronald Kendrick has been charged with injury to a disabled person.

Police said on Monday night they went to the Deluxe Inn on Broad about a man assaulting an amputee in a wheelchair.

When officers arrived and they said they saw Kendrick screaming at a woman in a wheelchair in the parking lot and handcuffed him.

They sais he smelled heavily of alcohol, his balance was unsteady and his speech slurred.
The victim told police she had tried to get Kendrick to leave her room because he was acting up. She said when he refused to leave, she had her friend call the front desk and then push her out of the room.

She said Kendrick chased after them and grabbed her by the throat.

