Man accused of terrorizing neighbors with Bowie knife

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has been terrorizing residents and neighbors for months with a Bowie knife is arrested again for assault, and is out of jail again.

Grant Johnson, 51, has a new aggravated assault charge added to numerous other pending charges, including burglary and harassment.

Officers were en route to check a suspicious person at 11th and Denver when they were informed that the suspect had just stabbed someone.

When they arrived they found a man bleeding from the arm. He told officers he had come to his daughter’s apartment to check on her after she had a confrontation with Johnson.

He said Johnson came to his car and pulled out his Bowie knife and began kicking the door to keep the man from getting out.

The victim was able to get out and said he defended himself with his walking cane and was cut in the arm.

Police said they found Johnson in a nearby alley and arrested him.

Two days before this incident, Johnson was arrested for burglary at the same apartments on 11th when police said he kicked in a woman’s door and was armed with a bowie knife.

Ten days before that, he was arrested for harassment after a confrontation with neighbors.

Officers took him to the state hospital and later returned to the apartments where a woman said he was beating on her door, yelling “I’m back!”

And 10 days prior to that, he was arrested at a Walmart when police said he went up to an employee and customer and told them to quit laughing, with his hand on his knife in his waistband.

A few days before that Johnson was arrested at the apartments after police said he punched a man in the face in front of the officers.

Johnson has 32 arrests since 1998, including six for assault and several others for terroristic threats, trespassing and criminal mischief.