Man arrested for assaulting officers, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a taser had no effect on a man who hit one officer and bit another, but after a struggle, officers finally restrained him and put him in custody.

Joseph McKeaver was booked into jail Saturday morning for two counts of assault of a public servant and one count of resisting arrest.

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Seymour Highway about an assault at a hotel by a man with a gun.

Officers said they found McKeaver in a room sweating profusely and showing other symptoms of meth use.

Officers asked him to come out but said he tried to shut the door and one officer pulled him outside and tried to put him in handcuffs.

Officers said he pulled free and then punched the officer in the head. Other officers then tackled him and took him to the ground.

They said McKeaver continued to resist and hit officers so he was tased, but it had no effect.

Officers said McKeaver then bit one officer before they got him in cuffs.

McKeaver was arrested in 2012 for attempted sexual assault and unlawful restraint.

Police said he was attempting to assault a woman in a hotel room, and a maintenance man heard her screams and rescued her.

He was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.