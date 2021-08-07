Man arrested for indecency with a child out on $100,000 bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After being arrested on Friday, August 6, a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Wichita County is out on a $100,000 bond.

Jason Kyle Sanchez is charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact following a Wichita Falls Police investigation that started in March 2020.

That’s when police said the victim told her mother that she was molested by Sanchez in October, 2017, when she was staying overnight with him at the Red Roof Inn.

The 13-year-old reportedly told police the sexual acts happened when they were sleeping in the same bed.

The victim later described the incident in a follow-up interview at Patsy’s House.

Police said Sanchez was interviewed over the phone and denied any wrongdoing with the victim. He also told authorities that he remembered that day, but he didn’t make her stay in the bed with him, and that she “could have stayed in any bed that she wanted to.”

According to his arrest affidavit, Sanchez was previously charged with Indecency with a Child involving a separate victim in a case near San Antonio.