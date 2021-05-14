Man arrested for machete attack in store parking lot

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with assaulting another man with a machete in the parking lot of a Dollar Saver.

Michael Ray Vaughn was booked into jail Thursday for the alleged assault back on May 1 in the parking lot of Dollar Saver on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers were flagged down by a witness who said a man had been cut with a machete there, but when they arrived, they did not find the suspect or victim.

Later police located Vaughn who told them he was in an argument there and the other man pointed a gun at him so he pulled out a machete and cut him.

Vaughn told police they began fighting and another person separated them.

Police later got a call from the hospital about the victim and went there and talked to him.

The victim told officers he came out of the store and was confronted by Vaughn about a woman and that Vaughn pulled out a machete and cut him, and they began fighting.

The victim said a woman stopped the fight, and he went to the hospital for treatment.

Then officers found and spoke to the woman and she said she was driving by the store and saw Vaughn on top of the victim, punching him.

The witness told police she and an unknown man separated the two and that man grabbed the machete to keep it away.

The witness said she never saw the gun Vaughn claimed the victim had.

Vaughn has scores of arrests dating back to 1985, including 11 other assaults, assault of a public servant and a terroristic threat.