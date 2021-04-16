Man arrested for murder of girlfriend’s father

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than two months after a shooting on Colleen Drive in Wichita Falls, a suspect is behind bars on a murder charge.

Alton Rhodes, 29, also has two counts of aggravated assault. His bonds total $600,000.

The family of the victim, Charles “Ricky” Bolf, said on February 11, 2021, Bolf received a call from his daughter begging him to help her with her physically abusive boyfriend, Rhodes.

Bolf’s family said he and two friends went to her house to help.

Then police responded around 4:30 pm to a shots fired call on Colleen Drive. According to Bolf’s family, Rhodes shot Bolf.

Police questioned Rhodes, then released him. Police said the 911 calls reported shots being fired, people screaming and a black Jeep speeding away.

When police arrived, they found Bolf’s daughter on the sidewalk crying hysterically and holding Bolf, who was bleeding profusely from his head and neck.

An officer began rendering aid but could not find a pulse.

The officer also said a man, identified as Rhodes, was in the driveway yelling at two white males, saying “that’s right, I shot the **, self-defense!” The officer said Rhodes said he had put the gun in the house.

The argument became so confrontational, the officer said he had to stop rendering aid and separate them.

When another officer arrived and took Rhodes and the daughter into the house, she said she saw a handgun and a knife in the living room.

Bolf’s daughter said Rhodes said the gun was the one he used, and it was self-defense.

On the way to the police station, an officer said Rhodes said the shooting had been coming for a long time, and that Bolf was a racist and that “Him and his crew came over to beat my a** because I took her out of his little incest ring.”

Police at the scene found numerous spent shell casings in the street and probable bullet impacts in the tailgate of the black jeep, which apparently had been occupied by Bolf and the two white males in the argument.

Police said Rhodes had cuts and swelling on his face and head.

According to authorities, Rhodes and the victim’s daughter said Bolf and Rhodes had argued over the phone earlier and Rhodes became very angry and challenged Bolf to come over for a face-to-face confrontation.

Bolf arrived with the other two men and his daughter and Rhodes said the two men jumped Rhodes after he tried to fight Bolf.

Police also said the two other men were leaving when Rhodes went in the house to get a gun.

Police said Rhodes admitted he shot at Bolf and at the other two men as they fled.

Police obtained video from a door ring camera on the porch and say it showed Rhodes on a phone yelling and then later shows Rhodes running out of the house and being assaulted by the two men while he tried to fight Bolf. They said it also confirms the two were leaving when Rhodes fired the gun at them.

The two men said Bolf was headed to the jeep but did not make it when he was shot on the sidewalk.

They also admitted they had been drinking alcohol with Bolf before they went to Colleen Drive.