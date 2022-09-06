WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is jailed on a $1.5 million bond for threats made to a Texoma school.

Kevin Resendiz Mugshot

Kevin Resendiz, 32, was arrested Monday, September 5, for threats he allegedly made against Windthorst ISD.

According to Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd, Resendiz was arrested in Archer City Monday afternoon after he made threats to Windthorst ISD on his social media accounts. At the time of publication, the nature of the threats was not available.

Sheriff Curd said although Resendiz graduated from Windthorst he is not a US citizen.

Resendiz is currently being held on $1.5 million bond and an ICE hold in the Archer County Jail. The ICE hold does not have a bond so Resendiz is not able to bond out of jail at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information on this developing story.