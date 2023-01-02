WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The man arrested after the Wichita Falls Police S.W.A.T. team was called to a hostage situation on Gilbert Saturday morning has two prior arrests for family violence assaults.

Jacob Gabaldon, 23, was taken into custody by officers before the S.W.A.T. team could deploy.

He is charged with unlawful restraint and assault family violence with a previous conviction according to records.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Gilbert about 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, on a report of a woman being held against her will and the suspect threatening to kill her.

Officers said they could not hear or see anyone inside the house, but the victim’s mother and grandmother showed them texts from the victim from inside the house, that stated Gabaldon had dragged her inside the house and beaten her and was refusing to come to the door or let her leave.

While waiting for the S.W.A.T. team to arrive, officers got Gabaldon on the phone and he came outside and was taken into custody.

The victim told officers she had been down the street at a friend’s party the night before and that Gabaldon became angry when he was told she was there with another man.

She said she went outside to leave when she learned he was on the way, and he “came out of nowhere” and began assaulting her, then dragged her by her hair to his house, locked the door and continued hitting her, and also choked her.

When police arrived she said Gabaldon put her and his kids inside a room and ordered them to keep quiet. Police said the victim had swelling around her eye and mouth and red marks on her neck.

Gabaldon was convicted for assault family violence from a case in 2021 in which the victim said they were driving down Seymour Road when he grabbed and pulled her by the hair and she jumped out of the moving vehicle in fear of being beaten. She was treated for numerous injuries at the hospital. Gabaldon was sentenced to one year on probation.

Jail records show another arrest for family violence assault in 2020.