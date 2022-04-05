BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A man in Burkburnett is arrested after police say he went to a couple’s home with a gun to collect money he said was owed to him.

Conner Brewer is charged with committing a burglary while intending to commit another felony. He is out of jail on $50,000 bond according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

Burkburnett police say an assault was reported Friday, April 1 at a home in the 700 block of N. Avenue F and the assailant had left in an orange car.

An officer en route saw an orange Dodge at Avenue B and 6th and pulled it over and detained Brewer. Another vehicle arrived with a man and woman inside yelling who told the officer they were the victims.

They said the Brewer had texted the woman saying if he didn’t get his money her boyfriend was dead.

They said Conner came and kicked in their front door and the male victim said he opened his eyes and saw Conner pointing a gun at him.

He said he and Conner began struggling over the gun, then he was able to force Conner out of their house.

Officers say Conner told them he came to get money owed him and he knocked on the door which fell in because its hinges were loose. He said when he knocked on the door the man charged and assaulted him.

When they asked about the message he sent threatening the man, they say Conner said he didn’t mean he was going to hurt the man, and he said the gun belonged to the victim.

Police found that gun lying on the front porch of the residence.