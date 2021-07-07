Man arrested in chase considered ‘person of interest’ in murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department Wednesday confirmed a man arrested following a vehicle chase Tuesday afternoon is being considered a person of interest in the case of a recent murder.

Austin Kimbro, 25, has been named a person of interest in the murder of Guadalupe Valdez.

It is not known, however, when or if a murder charge will be filed.

Police responded to a call for gunshots at the corner of Avenue L and Taylor Street at about 11:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, where they found Valdez deceased on the scene.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, it appears Valdez died as a result of being shot by a firearm, and no arrests have been made yet.

Kimbro was arrested Tuesday, July 6 near Seymour Highway and West Wenonah Road following a vehicle chase.

The chase started near Kell West and Monroe and ended off West Wenonah Avenue when he drove into a field, got out, and ran through yards and then into the heavy brush in a field.

According to police, Kimbro was arrested for a parole violation warrant. He was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

Police discovered after the chase concluded the red Dodge driven by Kimbro had been reported stolen, and the plates on the vehicle were not the correct plates, leading to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

Kimbro was released on parole last November and was serving a seven-year sentence. He has been arrested 17 times in Wichita County. He has several convictions for thefts, burglaries, evading, drugs, and tampering with evidence.