BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — One man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this week in Burkburnett.

Edward Cecil Blevins has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a shooting that happened just before midnight on September 21, 2023.

According to the arrest affidavit, Blevins told Texas Rangers that he shot the victim in self-defense after he saw that the victim had a gun and mase. Blevins admitted to officers that he was carrying a 9mm pistol in a black leather holster, which was located at the scene.

When police arrived at a residence in the 200 block of 6th Street for a disturbance, they discovered a male who appeared to have been shot on the left side of his body. According to the affidavit, officers pronounced the victim dead after life-saving attempts failed.

Texas Rangers also spoke with a resident who said Belvins does not live at the home but occasionally comes there.

At the time of publication, it is unknown what events led up to the shooting, and authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Blevins committed the offense of unlawful possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, due to being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm at any location other than his home. The affidavit stated Blevins had a previous felony conviction from 2012.

Blevins was booked into the Wichita County Jail on September 22 and released on a $5,000 bond the following day.