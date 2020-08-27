Man arrested in connection to William Wright murder

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of William Derek Wright who was found dead in his front yard Tuesday.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, James Gunter May, 31, was arrested in Duncan Wednesday night.

Officers also found an important person of interest during the arrest as well.

Police officers found Wright dead in his yard in the 1600 block of Hamlin Avenue.

Officers were called back to the area for a welfare check at 8:24 a.m. when a body was discovered in the yard.

May is in jail with a $1 million bond.