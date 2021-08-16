Man arrested in front of Iowa Park Police Department, then tries to escape

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — About eight years after escaping custody at the Iowa Park Police Department, officers say David Duggins tried it again Friday. This time he did not stay out of jail as long as his first escape.

Duggins is charged with escape and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wichita County Jail booking

On Friday morning, Iowa Park Police say Duggins and another man were outside the front door of the police department arguing.

When officers went to investigate they asked Duggins if he had anything on him and he said he had bullets in a pocket, and he was a convicted felon, and that there was a gun in the glove box of the pickup parked in front of the police department.

He said he found the handgun in an alley, but police say he then admitted he had taken it from a shed on Smith Road, and he would take officers to the shed.

Police handcuffed Duggins and were taking him to a patrol car when they say he took off running with his hands handcuffed behind him.

He only made it across the street from the police department when he was captured.

Records show it’s his second escape attempt at the police department.

In 2013 he was arrested on several charges and escaped from the police department. He was recaptured about 4 days later after he went on a resident’s property and was held at gunpoint by the resident. He received two years in prison for that escape.

He has also served time for robbery and assault. The robbery charge in 2017 came after police say he posed as a man’s ex-girlfriend and sent texts to the man to lure him to the Wayfarer Motel to be robbed.