Man arrested in murder of pregnant Graham teenager

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — The same day a Graham woman is laid to rest after being fatally shot at a motel room one week ago, we’re learning more about the moments that led to her death now that her boyfriend is charged with her murder.

Last Friday, police said Klowie Moore, 19, was shot and killed inside of a hotel room at the Executive Inn on HWY 16 South.

Klowie Moore

Moore was sixteen weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting and her funeral was Friday morning in Graham.

Gage Gillentine, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

Court documents state the night of the shooting, he initially told police that he was not in the room when the shooting happened, then he told police that he was in the bathroom at the time.

During the same interview, police said he told investigators he was trying to take the slide off the handgun and it “just went off.”

Gage Gillentine

During a follow-up interview Thursday, authorities said Gillentine told officers that his first interview was not accurate.

He then told investigators that he was playing around, pointed the gun at Moore and pulled the trigger.

Gillentine reportedly admitted to knowing a loaded magazine was in the pistol and he said he reloaded the magazine at one point.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gilletine claimed he didn’t know there was a round loaded in the chamber when he pulled the trigger.

Gilletine’s bond is set at $500,000 dollars.