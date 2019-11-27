Man arrested in Rose Street stabbing

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Exactly one week after a man was reportedly stabbed at a local apartment complex, Wichita Falls Police have made an arrest.

Last Wednesday, police were called to Rose Street Apartments for an aggravated assault.

According to investigators, the victim, a 30-year-old black male, tried to break up an altercation between a female and the suspect.

The suspect then went inside and grabbed a knife and returned to stab the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to United Regional.

Police identified the suspect as Jonathon Vernell Nichols.

Nichols was arrested Tuesday night when police said he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Police said when an officer tried to get his name he appeared hesitant, even giving the officer the wrong name at first. Once he gave the correct name, the officer realized he was connected to the Rose Street stabbing.

Nichols is charged with aggravated assault and failure to identify.

Nichols’ bond is set at more than $100,000.