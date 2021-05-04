Man arrested in tax office after threats and attempt to kick in door

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man with more than a dozen previous charges

of assaults, including one involving the Electra City Administrator, is now jailed for allegedly cursing and threatening Wichita County Tax Office employees, including tax collector Tommy Smyth, and trying to kick in a door.

Wichita Co. Jail booking photo

Grant Johnson, 52, is charged with making terroristic threats to a group of people and to a public servant, and his total bonds on that and six other previous charges add up to $86,000.

A warrant was issued for Johnson on April 9 after the incident in the tax office.

Deputies said Johnson had come in to do a vehicle title registration and that when an employee told him he would need to pay the taxes due he began yelling and cursing at her.

Tax Collector Tommy Smyth was called to the front and he came out of the secure area to the lobby and tried to calm Johnson down, and asked him to leave the building.

Smyth said this made Johnson angrier and that he continued yelling obscenities and began moving toward Smyth, threatening harm to him and the employee.

At this point, deputies said Smyth went back into the secure area and closed the door.

They said Johnson then tried to kick the door open and began manipulating the keypad trying to get in.

A deputy clerk put his body against the door to prevent it from being possibly forced open.

At this time a deputy arrive and was able to get Johnson out of the building.

Court records show Johnson has previously been charged with 17 counts of assaults, deadly conduct and terroristic threats. He has two previous charges of assault of a public servant.

In June of 2020, he was arrested by Electra Police after he allegedly assaulted city administrator Steve Bowlin.

Officer said Bowlin came out of his office bleeding from wounds to his face and said Johnson had come into his office and hit him.

They said Bowlin did not know what provoked the attack.

Many of Johnson’s previous assault charges involved a large Bowie Knife.