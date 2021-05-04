Man arrested on multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child he was watching while the child’s mother was at the store.

Jamie Dewayne McGee, 50, is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

McGee’s bond was set at $50,000 per count, totaling $150,000.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Drive.

Upon arrival, the victim’s mother told police she’d left to go to the store and left McGee with the victim to babysit.

Police said the victim’s mother told them when she returned from the store, McGee was gone and the victim was not acting like their normal self.

The victim’s mother said about an hour later, she received a Facebook message from a friend of the victim stating the victim had made an outcry that McGee had sexually assaulted her.

When the victim’s mother asked the victim about the outcry, the victim said McGee had raped her while her mother was at the store.

Police said the victim was taken to Patsy’s House Child Advocacy Center for an emergency forensic interview.

During the interview, the victim told authorities McGee locked the front door after the victim’s mother left to go to the store.

The victim told authorities McGee then pushed her onto a mattress in the living room and sexually assaulted her.

Police made contact with McGee at his residence in another unit of the same apartment complex and arrested him.

Court documents indicate McGee is on parole for aggravated robbery out of Austin. McGee has requested a court-appointed attorney to represent him.