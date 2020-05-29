Man arrested on two assault charges days before indicted on allegedly beating woman with pipe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is arrested for two counts of aggravated assault just days before he was indicted for allegedly beating a woman with a pipe in January 2020.

Eric Bacon, 36, has more than 30 arrests in Wichita County and has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police officers said in January he beat his common-law wife in the head with a metal object multiple times.

Just days before that indictment was returned, Bacon was arrested again for aggravated assault after police officers said he attacked victims trying to retrieve their stolen car.

They told officers Bacon had stolen a car parked on professional, and they had found it in Bacon’s driveway on 7th Street.

When they approached the car, they said Bacon came out of the house and began swinging a brick or rock at them.

They said they struggled with Bacon and got the weapon away from him.

A witness gave officers the same story.

Bacon has nine cases pending in the courts.