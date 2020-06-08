Man arrested several times, arrested again for threatening woman with hammer

A 59-year-old man who has been arrested several times this year including for allegedly trying to block an ambulance from entering the hospital, is arrested for reportedly going up to a woman in a car with a hammer threatening to kill her.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 59-year-old man who has been arrested several times this year including for allegedly trying to block an ambulance from entering the hospital, is arrested for reportedly going up to a woman in a car with a hammer threatening to kill her.

On Saturday around 6 a.m. a woman said she was on Holliday when Jerome Crouse walked into traffic toward her car yelling and holding a hammer, saying he would kill her if she didn’t leave.



She said she drove away quickly and he threw something at her but missed.



Officers found Crouse in the area and found a hammer on the ground where he had been stopped.



In January, police said Crouse was standing in the street near the emergency room entrance yelling and blocking an ambulance and other vehicles.



In March he was arrested after police said he made threats against an officer after Crouse was causing a disturbance at a Stripes, after being banned from all stripes.



Crouse has 5 criminal trespass arrests this year and two charges of terroristic threats and an assault charge last year.