WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has been arrested for a September shooting originally reported as accidental.

A shooting on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, September 19 was reported by the boyfriend of the victim as accidental, but now the boyfriend is in jail with a $100,000 bond for aggravated assault.

21-year-old Curtis Colkey was booked into jail Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on September 19, Wichita Falls Police were called to the United Regional emergency department to investigate a gunshot victim.

A 17-year-old female was about to go into surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and could only tell officers she had been shot in her residence on Glenwood.

Hospital staff told officers the victim had been dropped off at the ER by her boyfriend, who then left.

Police checked surveillance video to get a description of the boyfriend and searched around the ER and found Colkey in the parking lot.

They said he told them that his girlfriend had been playing with his handgun and shot herself, and he took her to the ER, then went back home to get some shoes.

A detective arrived and interviewed Colkey and said he repeated his claim that the victim shot herself while he was in the bedroom and she was in another room. Colkey said he heard a gunshot and went in to find his girlfriend holding her stomach.

He said after taking her to the hospital, he went back home to lock up.

Police said he also told them his girlfriend had been taking videos with her phone of herself with his gun, and she must have accidentally shot herself.

Police obtained his consent to search the residence and said they found no spent cartridges in the home. They said Colkey admitted he had picked the gun up from the floor when he returned home from the hospital and put it in a closet before going back to the hospital.

Officers found an unloaded 9mm Ruger pistol in the closet and also recovered the victim’s phone. They said a search of the phone did not show any video or photos of the victim with Colkey’s gun, but it did have photos of Colkey posing with it.

When the victim was released from intensive care four days later, the detective interviewed her, and she told him the day of the shooting she and Colkey had been arguing in the living room. She said she did not know he had a gun.

She said she turned to walk out the front door, saw a flash and heard a gunshot and felt pain. She said Colkey told her it was an accident, and he was sorry. She said as he drove her to the hospital, he kept telling her he did not want to go to jail.

Jail and court records do not show any prior arrests or convictions for Colkey.