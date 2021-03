WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrived at the ER with a gunshot wound in his leg but refused to tell police officers how he was shot.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said the man arrived at the ER at around 11:40 p.m. on March 4.

There were no recent gunshot calls received by the department that would lead to where the incident happened, according to WFPD officials.

Officials said the man’s injury is non-life-threatening and that residents are not in any danger related to the incident.