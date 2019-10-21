Man assaults wife over past relationship

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after allegedly becoming enraged at his wife for having a past relationship with a black man.

Dillion Venegas was charged with assault family violence and four other charges.

Sunday, police responded to a call in the 4300 block of Featherston for a man fighting with his wife.

When they arrived, the couple was outside with Venegas trying to grab the woman.

After police separated them, the victim said they’d been arguing and her husband told her she was, “A disgrace to our race,” for having a past relationship with a black male.

She said he backhanded her and the force knocked her head into the wall. He also allegedly spat on her while using a racial slur.

After attempting to leave the room several times to call for help, she said Venegas kept blocking and pulling her back.

While attempting to arrest Venegas, police said he lunged toward his wife and tried to spit on her again before saying he was going to kill her.

Officers said Venegas claimed his wife attacked him, but he had no marks on his body.

Venegas has numerous previous arrests for assault, harassment, interfering with emergency calls and others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater"

Early morning shooting in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early morning shooting in WF"

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"