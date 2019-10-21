Man assaults wife over past relationship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces numerous charges after allegedly becoming enraged at his wife for having a past relationship with a black man.

Dillion Venegas was charged with assault family violence and four other charges.

Sunday, police responded to a call in the 4300 block of Featherston for a man fighting with his wife.

When they arrived, the couple was outside with Venegas trying to grab the woman.

After police separated them, the victim said they’d been arguing and her husband told her she was, “A disgrace to our race,” for having a past relationship with a black male.

She said he backhanded her and the force knocked her head into the wall. He also allegedly spat on her while using a racial slur.

After attempting to leave the room several times to call for help, she said Venegas kept blocking and pulling her back.

While attempting to arrest Venegas, police said he lunged toward his wife and tried to spit on her again before saying he was going to kill her.

Officers said Venegas claimed his wife attacked him, but he had no marks on his body.

Venegas has numerous previous arrests for assault, harassment, interfering with emergency calls and others.