Man attempts to run over three men after assaulting one, ramming one’s vehicle, ends up behind bars

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with four counts of aggravated assault after police said he tried to run over three victims after assaulted one and rammed another victim’s vehicle.

Tyler Lee Palmer, 24, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to police, the incident happened Saturday, February 8 at the intersection of North Sixth Street and Broadway Street in Wichita Falls.

The responding officer said he found Palmer and three other male victims at the scene.

According to authorities, the alleged victims said Palmer assaulted one of them after yelling at him from his truck.

Police said the victims told them Palmer then reversed his truck and rammed it into one of the victim’s vehicles.

According to testimony from the victims, Palmer’s truck bounced off the victim’s vehicle and hit a tree.

The victims said Palmer put his truck back in drive, turned around and sped toward the three men, who had to dive to get out of the way.

At last check, Palmer remains jailed on a $10,000 bond for each count, totaling $40,000.

Palmer has six arrests since 2015, including multiple drug and theft charges.