Man awaiting trial for slugging taco truck girl charged with assault of officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with several previous arrests for assaults and terroristic threats is now jailed for an alleged assault of a police officer.

49-year-old Charles Mann has a $10,000 bond.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to the 3100 block of Avenue S where the resident said Mann was trespassing.

Officers found him in the rear of the house and say he became belligerent and ordered them off the property, and took an aggressive stance. When an officer tried to approach him to talk to him, the officer said Mann threw a punch at him, which the officer blocked with his arm.

Officers then took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Mann has several pending charges of assaults and threats, including one last April in which police say he was at Don Chuy’s taco trailer in the 3300 block of Kell West and was told to leave.

When he didn’t, the 18-year-old employee said she told him she was calling the police, and that Mann went to the window and punched her in the face. Bystanders came to her rescue and forced him away, and police found him walking nearby.

A few months before that, police say a resident on Buchanan said someone was shooting arrows at a house, and an officer went to look for Mann because of past incidents with a bow and arrows.

While searching for him, another call came in from next door about threats.

Two adults, one of whom was a Wichita County deputy in uniform, said they were in their driveway with their child when Mann started yelling at them that he was going to kill them all.

Several months before that arrest, Mann was arrested after his 73-year-old roommate said he got drunk and vomited on the floor. When she began to clean it up, she said he yelled at her not to, then chased her around the house before grabbing her and dragging her.

When police arrived, they said Mann was sitting next to a pile of vomit.

Mann so far has four convictions including two assaults and a burglary.