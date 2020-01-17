Man awestruck after porch pirate apologizes, asks for forgiveness years after theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma man said he is both shocked and inspired after someone came to his front door apologizing for stealing gifts.

He said two years ago, when he came home expecting to see the packages, there was nothing and that it almost ruined Christmas.

We see and hear about it all the time. Porch pirates stealing packages of holiday gifts, but folks have never seen anything like this.

“He said ‘I’m here to ask for forgiveness for something that I did two years ago,'” Wichita Falls resident Fernando Tezaguic said.

The porch pirate came back seeking redemption, and his victim, Tezaguic, said he couldn’t believe it.

“It caught me off guard so much, I started getting emotional,” Tezaguic said. “He said I want to make it right. I’d like to pay you back for them. And he pulled out an amount and said I hope this is enough.”

Tezaguic said he didn’t need the money and they had already replaced the stolen keyboard and sweater, but the man insisted.

“I said ‘well, I’ll accept your repayment, but I want you to know it’s going to go towards my daughter’s mission trip, so that more people can hear about God,” Tezaguic said.

Tezaguic posted the moment to his Facebook page. It went viral.

“A lot of people said ‘it’s awesome that you did that,'” Tezaguic said. “I really didn’t do anything. I forgave the guy, that’s the least I could do. His actions were. That’s what spoke to me.”

Fernando said that when the man came to apologize he told him, he was nervous that he was going to call the cops to which Tezaguic said: “It’s all good.”

Unfortunately, most people won’t be as lucky as Tezaguic.

To save the headache, the Wichita Falls Police Department is sharing some tips.

Sgt. Harold McClure said porch pirating is something that happens all year long, not just during the holidays. He said being proactive is the number one way to prevent items from being stolen.