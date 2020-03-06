Man back in jail after violating parole sentence from 2007 murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who was on probation for a 2007 murder, then sent to prison late last year for violating that probation, is now back in Wichita County Jail for violation of parole.

Quincy Jarrell Buckner, 33, was booked into jail today on a warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Buckner’s probation for murder was revoked in August of 2019 after several tests showed he had been using marijuana and also tried to conceal marijuana. Buckner was sentenced to spend six years in prison, but he also had 1,935 days credit from time served, so only spent a few months in jail.

Buckner and Randy Skyler Stevens were charged with murder in the July 2007 shooting death of Christian Gallegos on Lansing Street.

Buckner and Stevens fired into a crowd, and Gallegos was shot multiple times.

Stevens received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty. He is still in prison.

Buckner pleaded down to a lesser charge, deadly conduct.

The original sentence for Buckner was 10 years in prison, but his attorney filed for probation a month later, which was granted.

Buckner received 10-years probation after pleading guilty and the last time his probation was revoked was in 2015.

In 2012 prosecutors filed to have Buckner’s probation revoked after he was involved in an assault and delinquent on his community supervision fees.

Buckner was also driving without a valid license.

Buckner was sent to an intermediate correctional facility at that point and then placed back on probation.