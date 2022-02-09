WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was placed on 10 years probation November 2021 for assault of a pregnant woman, is back in jail already after another alleged assault of a possible pregnant woman later that same month.

Caleb Litteken, 23, was booked into jail again on Tuesday after prosecutors filed to revoke that probation.

The first assault of a pregnant woman was on December 7, 2020 in the 3000 block of Pennsylvania Road.

Police said when they arrived, the woman told them Litteken had become angry and began pulling Christmas decorations off the wall and knocking furniture over, but said she had not been assaulted.

The woman later pushed her 911 alarm on her phone and when officers returned, she said that after the officers had left earlier, Litteken came into the bedroom and pushed her onto the bed and began hitting her.

Officers said the victim was 8 months pregnant and had red and raised marks and dried blood on her arms and shirt, and thousands of blood droplets were all over the floor, walls and furniture inside. Authorities said there were also blood drops on the bed.

Police said Litteken told them he had cut his hand with a broken broom, and admitted pushing the victim but said he did not remember hitting her. Litteken pleaded guilty in November 2020 and was given probation.

About three weeks later, police were called to the 1100 block of Corwin Street by the father of a female victim, who said she was four-and-a-half months pregnant. Police said the victim was distraught and had a mark on her eye, cuts on her lips, and a knot on the back of her head.

The victim told police she and her boyfriend, Litteken had argued earlier and she had tried to remove some of her items from his car but he would not let her, then when they were inside the home, he broke her phone, trashed the house and pushed her into the wall repeatedly.

April 2018 mugshot, via Wichita Co. Jail

May 2021 mugshot, via Wichita Co. Jail

Nov. 2021 mugshot, via Wichita Co. Jail

Because of this new arrest, on February 1, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Litteken’s probation for the 2020 assault.

Litteken had another arrest in 2018 for family violence but that charge was later dismissed.