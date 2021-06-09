Man behind bars after two search warrants executed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls man is behind bars after two search warrants were served at the same time.

According to a press release from WFPD, the WFPD SWAT team and Crimes Against Property detectives served two search warrants at 4:30 p.m. on June 8, 2021. The search warrants were served in the 2000 block of Maurine street and the 3000 block of Cunningham as part of an investigation of area thefts of catalytic converters.

Brandon Bush Wichita County Jail photo June 8, 2021

During the search at Maurine Street, the detectives found 3.8 grams of methamphetamine.

Brandon Keith Bush, 39, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for theft over $750/under $2,500 and the additional charge of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 over 1 gram/under 4 grams.

According to officials with WFPD, detectives are expected to file more charges in the future based upon the evidence collected during the execution of the search warrants.