Man being treated for gunshot wounds arrested on multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 22-year-old Wichita Falls man wanted in connection with multiple drive-by shootings is back in jail after he was found at the hospital getting treatment for gunshot wounds.

Jesse Olvera is jailed for money laundering, drug possession and carrying an unlawful weapon.

On Sunday night, police said gang task force officers were looking for Oliver as a suspect for drive-by shootings and learned he was at the emergency department being treated for gunshot wounds.

They waited outside and saw him come out later and get in a vehicle.

They made a traffic stop and got the two occupants out at gunpoint.

They said they found a semi-automatic handgun inside the gar, and a child was in the middle of the back seat.

They said they also found marijuana and Xanax pills.

Olvera has 17 criminal cases pending.

In 2019 he was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Iowa Park at gunpoint to force her brother to pay a debt to another man.

The bother was told he had 30 minutes to bring the money or they would kill her.

Iowa Park police found the victim and arrested Olvera and another suspect.

In another arrest, police received multiple reports of occupants of a car shooting paintballs at people in the City View area over a two-day period.

One victim told officers she was shot in her right breast with orange paint and the shot came from a white suburban.

Police said they stopped a white Suburban on Kenley Ave. that Olvera was driving and they found a paintball gun in the front floorboard and multiple orange paintballs.