WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An incident that Wichita County Deputies said ended in a man’s ear being bitten open lands his stepson behind bars.

Drayton Joseph Sanders, of Iowa Park, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, November 26, 2023, and charged with the first-degree felony offense of aggravated assault family violence.

Sanders was released from custody on Monday, November 27, 2023, after posting his $75,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office said they interviewed Sanders’ stepfather, the reporting party, on October 26, 2023, about an incident that occurred two days prior, on October 24, at a residence in the 3400 block of Bacon Switch Road.

Deputies said Sanders’ stepfather told them he and his wife, Sanders’ mother, lived at the residence and that Sanders lived with them. He said on the night of October 24, Sanders took his wife’s vehicle to a bar without permission.

Sanders’ stepfather told authorities that they ordered Sanders to come home, and when he arrived, he was intoxicated. He said the three of them got into an argument, then Sanders brandished a revolver and fired a shot into the patio roof.

According to the affidavit, Sanders’ stepfather told them that Sanders pointed the gun at his mother, then held it to his own head before eventually setting the firearm on a pool table. He said shortly after putting the gun down, Sanders pushed his wife down onto the pool table.

According to the stepfather’s statement to deputies, he grabbed Sanders and put him in a chokehold until he calmed down. However, when he released Sanders, he grabbed his stepfather by the waist, pulled him close, and bit his right ear.

Sanders’ stepdad told deputies that the bite tore the cartilage of his ear and that it was severe enough that he believes it won’t grow back together.

Deputies said they interviewed Sanders’ mom about a week later, but she was reluctant to speak with them. They said she did confirm the altercation between Sanders and her husband but denied that a gun was involved.

According to deputies, Sanders’ mother said she then stated that she didn’t want to make a statement and refused to talk further.