Man celebrates 20th HH100 despite virtual alteration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though some riders have finished, the virtual Hotter’N Hell Hundred is officially only two days away. But one man who has been riding in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred for 20 years now said switching to a virtual ride isn’t going to stop him from a two-decade-long tradition.

Meet John Fritzsch, a man who is no rookie when it comes to cycling.

“I’ve been doing the Hotter’n Hell since 2000,” virtual rider John Fritzsch said.

For 20 years, Fritzsch has participated in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred, adding up to 2,000 miles, that’s enough to travel to Pheonix Arizona and back. Fritzsch said even though the ride has been changed into a virtual ride, that’s not going to stop him from participating this year.

“Instead of being sad about that, I’m still excited to participate in those same events just on my own and on my own day,” Fritzsch said. “I still plan to ride the trail and the hundred-mile loop around here, being local and with some friends so I’m still looking forward to that.”

Something that Fritzsch is shooting for this year is his 10th year in a row to complete the Triple Threat.

“The Triple Threat is a multi-day event here at Hotter’N Hell that includes a mountain bike race on Friday night, the 100-mile bike ride on Saturday, and a half marathon on the trail on Sunday. To me, it’s a great whole Hottern’ Hell experience because you get to kind of dip into all the different events throughout the weekend.”

With this year being virtual, there will be no rest stops with water and snacks, which Fritzsch said is an important reminder to stay hydrated and pay close attention to your health while out riding alone.

“Water, I don’t have water on my bike right now, but anytime I ride around here and especially doing a hundred miles, you want to have plenty of water and be ready to stop if it is a convenience store or have some friends meet you to keep you hydrated,” Fritzsch said. “It’s so important to have water and drinks and nutrition.”

Great advice especially for those riding in Texas where temps above 100-degrees are common during this time of year.

The deadline to register is Friday. To register, click here.