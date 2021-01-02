Man charged after alleged possession of IDs belonging to several people including grandmother, brother

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is accused of possession of numerous I.D., bank and credit cards as well as bank statements belonging to several people, including members of his own family.

Dalton London, 25, is charged with possession of more than ten items of identifying information.

Several of the victims told police their wallets had been stolen or lost and fraudulent transaction had shown up on their accounts.

Iowa Park Police said London was stopped for an expired registration sticker and then a K-9 unit was called when an officer smelled narcotics.

According to police, a search of the car turned up about 20 cards and bank documents belonging to other people, including London’s grandmother and brother.

Officers said London said his family was aware he had those items, but when contacted, the grandmother and brother both said London did not have permission to have them.