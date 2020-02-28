Man charged after allegedly assaulting elderly father, resisting arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested last summer for allegedly assaulting his 70-year-old father and an officer is back in jail on new charges of assaulting his father again and resisting arrest.

Kyle Morris, 40, is charged with injury to an elderly person and resisting arrest. At last check, Morris is still in jail and his bond has not been set. Officers said they responded to a call in the 4800 block of Fairway Boulevard Thursday night after a neighbor reported hearing a disturbance.

Morris’s father told police his son punched him three times in the back of the head and kicked him in the lower back.

Officers said Morris did not answer questions and resisted when they attempted to place him under arrest.

Morris has numerous other charges pending, including two counts of assault of an officer from September 2019.

In that incident, Morris was arrested at a Taco Bell where employees said he was yelling at them.

Police said he kicked one officer in the groin, and while being booked, also kicked a jailer in the groin.

In July 2019, Morris was arrested for a similar incident to the assault of his father Thursday night.

In that arrest, officers said Morris struck his father and was tearing up an apartment.

When officers arrived, they said Morris was outside totally nude and hitting the walls, doors and a window.

Officers said when he ran, they tased him with no effect, and Morris, while nude, attempted a flying kick and hit an officer in the groin.