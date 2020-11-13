WFPD: Man charged after damaging truck of ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested after police said he used a baseball bat to damage a truck belonging to his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Brandon Lee Barnett, 33, is charged with criminal mischief.

Barnett was booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday and his bond was set at $2,500.

The alleged incident occurred in November 2019 but charges were not filed until Thursday.

According to authorities, the victim said two witnesses later told him they saw Barnett come to Player’s Lounge around 11:30 p.m. and get out of an SUV with a baseball bat.

The witnesses told police Barnett used the bat to hit the victim’s truck several times before fleeing.

A witness recorded damage to the truck, which included a busted windshield, taillight and the radio screen inside the cab.

Barnett has previous arrests for criminal mischief, reckless damage, violating a protective order, resisting arrest and invasive visual recording.

Barnett also has two assault convictions and a resisting arrest conviction.

In one assault, employees of a nightclub said Barnett was making repeated attempts to start fights with patrons, and when told to stop he continued to try to start fights.

Barnett then punched an employee who was trying to escort him out of the nightclub.