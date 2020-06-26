Man charged after allegedly stomping, breaking customer’s windshield

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with criminal mischief after allegedly jumping on and damaging the car of a man who came to an auto salvage yard to look for his lost wallet.

Cody Ryan Bolf, 24, was arrested Thursday, June 25 and is charged with criminal mischief.

Bolf was released from Wichita County Jail Friday after posting the $1,000 bond set by a judge.

Wichita County deputies responded to a call at Henson’s Auto Salvage on McKinley Road in April 2020.

A 25-year-old man told deputies he went to the salvage yard a few weeks earlier and bought a fender and back window.

Authorities said the victim told them he lost his wallet and thought it could be in the yard, so he returned to the salvage yard to look for it.

The victim told deputies he described the wallet to employees at the salvage yard, and they told him they found it and threw it away.

Deputies said the victim told them one person said “there wasn’t any money in it anyway” and cursed at him.

A 21-year-old woman who was in the man’s car told deputies the men accused the victim of stealing from them and chased him back to his car, swinging a lug wrench at him.

The victim told deputies he got in his car and locked the doors and began to call 911 when another man jumped on the hood and stomped on the windshield, causing it to break.

A deputy said he saw large boot footprints on the hood and broken windshield of the car.